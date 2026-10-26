Maha CM orders SIT & forensic probe into Rs 500 crore audio clip charges involving Manoj Jarange Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and conduct a detailed forensic probe into controversial audio recordings released by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil, which involve allegations of transactions worth Rs 500 crore.

The SIT will conduct a complete forensic examination of the audio clips released by Manoj Jarange Patil to verify their authenticity, trace the origin of the audio recordings, and identify all voices heard in the multi-person conversations.

Probe directives were issued after formal demands were raised by Shiv Sena leaders, BJP representatives, and activist Manoj Jarange Patil himself. Activist Manoj Jarange Patil urged the government to allow the SIT to operate independently without political interference and offered full cooperation with the investigation.

Allegations in the controversial audio clip emerged, featuring conversations claiming that Rs 500 crore was delivered to Manoj Jarange Patil via Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam alleged a conspiracy involving certain leaders to politically target Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Manoj Jarange Patil stated the audio content was authentic and demanded answers on how specific leaders had prior knowledge of the clips before they surfaced publicly.

Kadam launched a direct attack on the BJP during a press conference. He questioned whether certain elements within the BJP were attempting to marginalise Deputy CM Eknath Shinde due to his rising popularity. He asked who within the ruling alliance was working against the Chief Minister, demanding clarity from the BJP leadership.

To back his claims, Kadam circulated photographs showing BJP leader Prasad Lad and Manoj Jarange Patil dining together. He further claimed to have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, seeking a high-level probe into the matter.

State Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant echoed these concerns in Kolhapur, alleging that individuals linked to the BJP were involved in the audio clip conversation. He claimed the recording was part of a deliberate conspiracy to defame DCM Eknath Shinde, who had consistently handled the Maratha reservation issue with sensitivity and supported the community's demands.

The BJP hit back firmly against the accusations. Senior BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar warned that his party would not tolerate baseless allegations from Ramdas Kadam. "We are partners in the ruling alliance. It does not fit into Maharashtra’s political culture to stay in the government and continuously attack your own ally," he said.

He asked why the BJP would attempt to politically undermine DCM Eknath Shinde, noting that the BJP had fully backed him for the chief ministership following the previous elections. Darekar warned that the BJP would not remain silent if painted as the villain in manufactured controversies. BJP MLC Prasad Lad also cautioned Kadam against making statements that could fracture the Mahayuti coalition.

CM Devendra Fadnavis questioned why conversations from over two years ago surfaced at this junction, assuring that the investigation will uncover the full truth behind the motives and individuals involved.



