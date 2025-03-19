BJP shoots 'Aurangzeb fan club' barb at Opposition

New Delhi: The BJP Tuesday hit back at the opposition for their protest in the Lok Sabha following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Maha Kumbh, as the ruling party threw the "Aurangzeb fan club" barb at them for not visiting the mega religious congregation.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said these are the same people who could not stop lauding the Mughal emperor's greatness. They could not tolerate Modi's praise of the Maha Kumbh that filled Indians with pride in this historic and unprecedented moment, he added. Everyone except the "Aurangzeb fan club" visited the mega religious congregation, he claimed.

Another party spokesperson, Sambit Patra, accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other opposition leaders of being unable to appreciate any development that adds to India's stature and unity in the society. Be it the G20 event or India's strong economy, these leaders criticised them, the Puri MP said.