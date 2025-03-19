Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
BJP shoots 'Aurangzeb fan club' barb at Opposition
New Delhi: The BJP Tuesday hit back at the opposition for their protest in the Lok Sabha following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on Maha Kumbh, as the ruling party threw the "Aurangzeb fan club" barb at them for not visiting the mega religious congregation.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said these are the same people who could not stop lauding the Mughal emperor's greatness. They could not tolerate Modi's praise of the Maha Kumbh that filled Indians with pride in this historic and unprecedented moment, he added. Everyone except the "Aurangzeb fan club" visited the mega religious congregation, he claimed.
Another party spokesperson, Sambit Patra, accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and other opposition leaders of being unable to appreciate any development that adds to India's stature and unity in the society. Be it the G20 event or India's strong economy, these leaders criticised them, the Puri MP said.