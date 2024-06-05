BJP Sweeps Delhi Lok Sabha Seats for Third Consecutive Time; AAP-Congress Alliance Falls Short

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched victory in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the capital for the third consecutive time, as per the Election Commission website. The winning BJP candidates, including Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj, Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Yogender Chandoliya, secured significant margins of victory, ranging from 78,000 to 2,90,849 votes. Currently, the BJP is leading in two more seats. The latest data indicates BJP's vote share at 54%, followed by AAP at 24%, and Congress at 19%.

In a unique electoral scenario, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress formed an alliance to contest against the ruling BJP. However, exit polls indicate another triumph for the BJP in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections, resembling the 2019 outcome, with expectations of securing between 50% to 56% of the vote share.

The campaign strategies of the parties varied: AAP highlighted Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and subsequent release on interim bail, whereas the BJP underscored allegations of corruption within Kejriwal's administration, while also stressing the Centre's role in Delhi's progress. Congress aimed to connect its national 'Nyay guarantees' with local concerns, capitalizing on its shared voter base with AAP.