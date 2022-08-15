BJP targets Nehru in Partition video

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the eve of Independence Day shared a seven-minute video narrating its version of events that led to the Partition of India in 1947. The video, which used archival footage and visuals of the Partition, peripherally blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for accepting demands of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his Muslim league.

"Those who had no knowledge of India's cultural heritage, civilization, values, pilgrimages, in just three weeks, they drew the border between people living together for centuries. Where were those people at that time who had the responsibility of fighting against these divisive forces?" BJP tweeted along with the video.

Visuals of Nehru and Jinnah appeared throughout the video while the narration recounted the horrors of Partition.

The Congress hit back with MP Jairam Ramesh alleging that the real intent of PM Modi to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the traumatic events as fodder for his current political battles.

Ramesh, in what can be seen as a response to the video, said the politics of hate will be defeated and the Congress will continue its efforts to unite India while upholding the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

"The modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs are continuing their efforts to divide the nation," he added.

The Congress leader further claimed that it was Savarkar who originated the two nation theory and Jinnah perfected it.