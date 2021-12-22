BJP to enrol one lakh 'cyber yoddhas' for Uttarakhand polls

New Delhi: Over one lakh social media 'yoddhas' (warriors) will be enrolled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to spread the achievements of the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government and defuse the propaganda of Opposition parties in the poll-bound state, party leaders said.

For this purpose, the BJP has launched a campaign to enrol volunteers, and made an appeal to the youth to join the campaign to become a cyber 'yoddha'.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP youth wing national president Tejasvi Surya has launched the campaign 'Dev Bhoomi ke Digital Yoddha'.

The campaign is run by the Uttarakhand BJP's youth wing in the state. The party has appealed to the people to give missed calls to become its cyber yoddha.

As per the plan, the BJP has decided to enrol one lakh cyber yoddhas in the coming week and they will spread works of Dhami government on various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

It is learnt that these cyber yoddhas will be provided content in the form of video and other materials, highlighting the work of Uttarakhand government to share on their social media handle.

BJYM national secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told IANS that many people who are active on social media and cannot work like a political worker on ground during the election have been appealed to work for the BJP.

"People who are influenced by the BJP ideology and policy are asked to support us by becoming cyber yoddha and the party will provide the content which they will share on their WhatsApp group and other social media like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram," Bagga said.

The election for the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly will be held in February- March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats in next assembly polls in Uttarakhand. In the last assembly polls in 2017, the BJP won 57 seats.