BJP using Savarkar’s name to stoke controversy, rally votes ahead of Delhi polls: Pramod Tiwari

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday criticised the BJP-led government for what he described as an attempt to "create controversy" ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Tiwari’s remarks came in response to the inauguration of several projects by Prime Minister Modi, including the Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh and the Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar.

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari expressed his support for the establishment of the new college in Delhi University (DU) as the last DU college to be set up was Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences in 1995, named after the 12th-Century mathematician and funded by the Delhi government.

However, Tiwari questioned the BJP's motives behind choosing the name of the institution. He suggested that the government was trying to stir up political tensions for electoral gains.

"I do welcome the inauguration of Veer Savarkar College. But, I don’t understand why PM Modi and the BJP have to create controversy on almost every topic," Tiwari said.

"Savarkar never worked in areas like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. If the Modi government wanted to name the university after a freedom fighter, they could have chosen someone who contributed to these regions, or even former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, who dedicated his life to the country," he said.

Tiwari went on to accuse the BJP of lacking its own historical figures, suggesting that the party was using Savarkar’s name to stoke controversy and rally votes ahead of the election.

"The main problem with the BJP is that they don't have any freedom fighters in the party. Ahead of the election, PM Modi is trying to create controversy and gain votes in the Delhi Assembly polls," he added.

Tiwari also reacted to PM Modi’s visit to the newly-constructed Swabhiman Apartments, part of the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project in Ashok Vihar, where he met residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters. According to Tiwari, the BJP's focus was not on development but on influencing voters with symbolic gestures.

"The BJP only has the task of destroying houses like they do in states like Uttar Pradesh. It is all about influencing the voters," he stated.

Tiwari further commented on the ongoing protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Bihar, which saw Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor announcing a fast in solidarity with the students. Tiwari claimed that Kishor’s political ambitions were faltering.

"Prashant Kishor is now regretting his decision. He wanted to be a hero, but now he is a villain. Whatever they are doing, the Congress is with the students who are protesting, and we support their demands," Tiwari concluded.

The political rhetoric surrounding these inaugurations is likely to continue as the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, with both the BJP, AAP and Congress preparing for a heated contest.