BJP will decide my future role: Raghubar
Outgoing Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Wednesday said the BJP would decide his future role.

Bhubaneswar: Outgoing Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Wednesday said the BJP would decide his future role. Speaking to mediapersons in Puri, Das said, “I come from a labour family and took membership of the BJP in 1980. I have served in different roles starting from president of booth-level committee, to Mandal, State and national level. I also got the opportunity to serve the people of Jharkhand. So, our party will decide my future role.”

Das visited Jagannath temple in Puri on Wednesday morning to offer prayers.

President Droupadi Murmu had on Tuesday appointed Hari Babu Kambhampati, the current Governor of Mizoram, as the new Governor of Odisha. The President has accepted the resignation of Das as Odisha Governor.

Raghubar Das was appointed as Odisha Governor on October 18, 2023.

