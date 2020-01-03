BJP will not repeal CAA despite opposition: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and various opposition leader over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The country has witnessed violent protests over several weeks against CAA. Amit Shah promised that the BJP will not move back even an inch over the amended citizenship law.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Act, Amit Shah said, "Even if all these parties come together, BJP will not move back even an inch on this issue of Citizenship Amendment Act. You can spread as much misinformation as you want. RRahulBaba kanoon padha hai toh kahin par bhi charcha karne ke liye aajao. Nahi padha hai toh main Italian mein bhi iska anuvaad karke apko bhej deta hun, usko padh lijiye (Rahul Baba, if you have read the law please come anywhere for a debate on it. If you haven't read the law, I can help you with an Italian translation of it, please read the law). For vote-bank politics, Congress party is speaking against a great personality like Veer Savarkar as well. Congressmen should be ashamed of themselves."

The Citizenship Act seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from 3 neighbouring countries of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who are Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Sikhs and Christians. The law has no mention of Muslim refugees.

Speaking at the rally in support of CAA, Amit Shah said on Friday, "Minorities lived honourably in India while their percentage declined in neighbouring countries. There is no provision in the Citizenship Amendment Act to take anyone's citizenship away, it is a law to grant citizenship."

The government has failed to defuse the tension across several states in the country.