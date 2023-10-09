Live
- Govt launches new IT based Status Holder certificates for exporters
- Centre may file review petition against SC's verdict on disclosing grounds of arrest: SG to Delhi HC in NewsClick case
- Nepal announces national mourning on Tuesday over death of Nepalese in Israel
- Sri Lanka president voices concern over Israel situation
- Beginning next month, Haryana Cong to hold rallies in all 90 assembly constituencies
- Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets Rs 1.81 cr tax penalty order
- Rupee settles almost flat against US dollar
- Cong set for assembly poll 'semi-final' ahead of 2024 with 'guarantees', caste census demand
- SC refuses to entertain plea challenging first-level checking of EVMs and VVPATs
BJP will perform best in all poll bound states: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that BJP will perform best in all five poll bound states as people have witnessed development in the last ten years.
Panaji : Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that BJP will perform best in all five poll bound states as people have witnessed development in the last ten years.
Sawant was reacting after the Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.
“So far I have visited Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh (for election meetings). We have received good support from people in Madhya Pradesh for ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’. We will win this state again. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh too enthusiasm is seen in our Karyakartas. We will win both these states,” Sawant said, adding in Mizoram and Telangana BJP will perform very well.
“The way development has taken place under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people feel that a double engine government should get elected,” Sawant said.