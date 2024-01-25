BJP will win all constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi, says Assam CM

Guwahati: Sharpening his attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that the BJP will win all constituencies (Lok Sabha) covered by the Congress leader during his recent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state.

Moreover, Sarma has alleged that there was a political plot to incite communal strife by arranging the Yatra in Assam around the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Addressing reporters here on Thursday, he said, “Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, the BJP will win. Our party needs him for this.”

Sarma also said that after the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi would be taken into custody for provoking crowds to incite violence in Guwahati.

A case has been filed in Assam against Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other Congress leaders for violence, provocation and damage to public property

The Chief Minister said, “Rahul Gandhi had chosen to travel through minority-dominated districts of Nagaon and Morigaon on the day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya in order to provoke a communal clash.”

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Yatra entered Assam on January 18. On Thursday, the Yatra left Assam and crossed to West Bengal.