Live
- Two Children Regain Vision After Cataract Surgery
- Will form govt in Haryana, says K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- Jana Sena MLC receives grievances during Janavani
- Unseen Effects: The Impact of Thyroid Disorders on Your Daily Life
- Study identifies reason behind long-lasting Covid symptoms
- Yearly flooding leaves farmers struggling
- Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ Achieves Rs 243.1 Crore in 10 Days
- Chandrababu expresses sorrow over bus accident to Vijayawada lawyers
- Emraan Hashmi Injured While Filming ‘Goodachari 2’ in Hyderabad
- Madhya Pradesh CM to launch 'Awas Sakhi' app at Gram Vikas Sammelan in Sehore
Just In
BJP worker shot at outside Faridabad polling booth
Two bike-borne men allegedly shot at a 30-year-old BJP worker outside a polling booth here on the voting day in Haryana on October 5, leaving him hospitalised with an injury in the waist, police have said.
Faridabad : Two bike-borne men allegedly shot at a 30-year-old BJP worker outside a polling booth here on the voting day in Haryana on October 5, leaving him hospitalised with an injury in the waist, police have said.
They said the incident happened on Saturday when Rajnish, who has also been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the past 14 years, was sitting near the Nidhi Public School with a table and people were waiting during the polling exercise.
The two assailants came, their faces covered with a ‘gamchha’ and their motorbike without a number plate, had a brief exchange of words with Rajnish and then shot at him. Police said the BJP worker was hit in the waist and has been hospitalised.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Kundu, who visited the private hospital, said he has learnt that the victim’s condition is stable. He said police are investigating the matter.
Rajnish is a resident of the Bharat Colony in the Faridabad assembly constituency and his house is on the 33 Feet Road. After learning about the incident, former cabinet minister and BJP candidate from the Faridabad assembly seat Vipul Goyal visited the hospital to enquire about Rajnish’s health.