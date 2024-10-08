  • Menu
BJP worker shot at outside Faridabad polling booth

BJP worker shot at outside Faridabad polling booth
Faridabad : Two bike-borne men allegedly shot at a 30-year-old BJP worker outside a polling booth here on the voting day in Haryana on October 5, leaving him hospitalised with an injury in the waist, police have said.

They said the incident happened on Saturday when Rajnish, who has also been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the past 14 years, was sitting near the Nidhi Public School with a table and people were waiting during the polling exercise.

The two assailants came, their faces covered with a ‘gamchha’ and their motorbike without a number plate, had a brief exchange of words with Rajnish and then shot at him. Police said the BJP worker was hit in the waist and has been hospitalised.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vivek Kundu, who visited the private hospital, said he has learnt that the victim’s condition is stable. He said police are investigating the matter.

Rajnish is a resident of the Bharat Colony in the Faridabad assembly constituency and his house is on the 33 Feet Road. After learning about the incident, former cabinet minister and BJP candidate from the Faridabad assembly seat Vipul Goyal visited the hospital to enquire about Rajnish’s health.

