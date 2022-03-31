BJP Youth Wing's Tejasvi Surya Demands Apology From Delhi CM

New Delhi, March 30: From war of words to protests outside the Delhi Chief Minister's residence, controversy over The Kashmir Files is creating a fresh wave of disputes in the national capital. On Wednesday Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Youth Wing President Tejasvi Surya declared C.M Arvind Kejriwal as an "urban naxal" over his alleged remarks over Kashmiri Pandits in the Legislative Assembly.

Surya and fellow BJP Yuva Morcha members also held a protest outside Kejriwal's residence earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for vandalism at Delhi C.M's residence, wherein AAP has claimed that BJP workers broke CCTV cameras during the protest. The BJP Youth Wing leaders have, however, denied the claims of vandalism.

Speaking at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday, Surya said that Kejriwal must render an unconditional apology over his remarks on the displaced Kashmiri Pandits and that the AAP supremo has insulted Hindus with his remarks about the movie. He also alleged that Kejriwal's remarks is an attempt to "whitewash the genocide".

"We held a protest against the way Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal mocked and made fun of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits (in Vidhan Sabha). We demand unconditional apology from him and until he issues an apology our protests will continue," Surya has said.

Last week, Arvin Kejriwal took a swipe at BJP for making the movie tax free in different BJP-administered states and had said that the movie should rather be uploaded on YouTube so that "the entire country can understand the plight of Kashmiri Pandits." He further urged The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri to spend the money earned from the movie on the "welfare of Kashmiri Pandits."