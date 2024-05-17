Live
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
Just In
BJP’s Hans turns to Sufi music to strike a chord with miffed farmers
The BJP’s candidate from Faridkot in Punjab is humming songs of Baba Farid, a Sufi saint whose writings are part of Sikh scripture, to soothe the protesting farmers -- a creative renaissance to win hearts.
Faridkot : The BJP’s candidate from Faridkot in Punjab is humming songs of Baba Farid, a Sufi saint whose writings are part of Sikh scripture, to soothe the protesting farmers -- a creative renaissance to win hearts.
Legendry Sufi singer-turned-politician Hansraj Hans, who represented Delhi’s North-West constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, is currently touring his new battlefield, Faridkot, which is a reserved parliamentary constituency spread over nine Assembly segments.
Like BJP nominees in the other 12 parliamentary seats, the soft-spoken Hans is facing the farmers’ wrath in Faridkot over their demands, including legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.
The farmers are also miffed over the crackdown on them on Punjab-Haryana borders.
However, the Centre believes that the farmers’ protests are ‘politically motivated’ and the MSP law demand is ‘unreasonable’.
Padma Shri awardee Hans’ popular songs include ‘Ae Jo Sili Sili Aaoundi Hai Hawa’ and ‘Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya.’
Hailing from Shafipur Village of Jalandhar, Hans was trained by Ustad Puran Shah Koti in Sufi singing.
He won the North West Delhi seat by a huge margin in 2019 by defeating the AAP’s Gagan Singh Ranga.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent me here to serve the people. I am also here to spread love,” Hans told IANS on being asked about the ongoing protests against him by farmers, especially in rural areas.
Despite tense moments and simmering anger among the people, Hans maintains his cool and seeks votes.