BJP’s Hans turns to Sufi music to strike a chord with miffed farmers

Faridkot : The BJP’s candidate from Faridkot in Punjab is humming songs of Baba Farid, a Sufi saint whose writings are part of Sikh scripture, to soothe the protesting farmers -- a creative renaissance to win hearts.

Legendry Sufi singer-turned-politician Hansraj Hans, who represented Delhi’s North-West constituency in the outgoing Lok Sabha, is currently touring his new battlefield, Faridkot, which is a reserved parliamentary constituency spread over nine Assembly segments.

Like BJP nominees in the other 12 parliamentary seats, the soft-spoken Hans is facing the farmers’ wrath in Faridkot over their demands, including legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report.



The farmers are also miffed over the crackdown on them on Punjab-Haryana borders.

However, the Centre believes that the farmers’ protests are ‘politically motivated’ and the MSP law demand is ‘unreasonable’.

Padma Shri awardee Hans’ popular songs include ‘Ae Jo Sili Sili Aaoundi Hai Hawa’ and ‘Dil Tote Tote Ho Gaya.’

Hailing from Shafipur Village of Jalandhar, Hans was trained by Ustad Puran Shah Koti in Sufi singing.

He won the North West Delhi seat by a huge margin in 2019 by defeating the AAP’s Gagan Singh Ranga.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent me here to serve the people. I am also here to spread love,” Hans told IANS on being asked about the ongoing protests against him by farmers, especially in rural areas.

Despite tense moments and simmering anger among the people, Hans maintains his cool and seeks votes.