BJP’s org structure is our greatest strength: Laxman

The BJP has successfully completed the election process for its national president under the ongoing Sangathan Parva. Conducted by National Returning Officer and Member of Parliament K Laxman, the exercise was hailed as a reaffirmation of the party’s democratic, transparent, and worker-centric traditions.

Speaking on Monday, Laxman said the Sangathan Parva is a key organisational initiative aimed at strengthening internal democracy and ensuring that leadership emerges through a structured and participatory process. The election of the national president is considered a significant milestone, reflecting the party’s emphasis on collective responsibility and grassroots involvement.

Laxman emphasised that the transparent and democratic conduct of the election once again highlighted the BJP’s strong organisational values and its unwavering commitment to internal democracy. He noted that the process was not merely procedural but symbolic of the party’s belief in empowering its cadre and reinforcing accountability at the highest levels.

The completion of the election underlines the BJP’s claim that its organisational structure remains its greatest strength. Unlike many political parties where leadership transitions are often contested or opaque, the BJP has consistently projected its internal processes as a model of discipline and inclusivity, he added.

He further noted that the exercise would further energise workers across the country, ensuring the BJP continues to function as a cadre-based party rooted in democratic traditions while preparing for upcoming political challenges with renewed unity and strength.