Blame game, political slugfest erupts

New Delhi: A blame game erupted between the Delhi Police and protesting wrestlers on Thursday over the late-night scuffle at Jantar Mantar here which also led to a political slugfest and a threat by the grapplers to return their medals and awards, including Padma Shri to the government. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, closed the proceedings on a petition by women wrestlers accusing Wrestling Federation of India(WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment, noting FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police against him and that the seven complainants including a minor were provided adequate security.

The court was also told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that statements of five complainants, including the minor, have been recorded under section 161 of the CrPC.

Putting up a brave face after the apex court order, the protesting wrestlers said it was not a setback for them and they will continue their agitation till Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP, was arrested.

Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik claimed they were abused and pushed by male police officers, leaving them in tears. "If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live an ordinary life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian government," Bajrang Punia, an Olympic bronze medallist, said.