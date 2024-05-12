Vijayawada: ‘People believe in Jagan, we are confident of victory’

Vijayawada : YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the YSRCP is confident of winning elections as it had implemented several welfare schemes benefiting people by directly crediting amount into their accounts. The second term the YSRCP government will focus on youth empowerment and employment with blue revolution and completion of several ongoing projects.

Speaking to The Hans India, in an exclusive interview, Ramakrishna Reddy appealed to people to support YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for continuation of ongoing welfare schemes and added that if, by any chance, people elect TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, there will be a break in ongoing welfare schemes.

He said that there is credibility for YSRCP manifesto as Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed for implementation of manifesto. “He announced manifesto which is possible for implementation in practical terms. People have no confidence in Chandrababu’s manifesto as he failed to implement the assurances of his previous manifesto,” he claimed.

The YSRCP leader said that TDP president resorted to wild allegations to create scare among people over AP Land Titling Act. He said Chandrababu is responsible for delay in distribution of pensions and remittance of money under DBT toward various welfare schemes.

He said that through the welfare schemes implemented by Jagan Mohan Reddy government, women empowerment has become a reality with one crore Dwcra women being able to get bank linkage loans to the tune of Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The state government is providing free education with English as medium of instruction and extending free medical aid. There is a substantial financial growth among people, he said, adding that the GSDP during 2019-24 reached 4.87 per cent from 4.47 per cent during 2014-19.

On youth empowerment and creation of employment opportunities, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Jagan Mohan Reddy took initiative to construct new ports and fishing harbours to boost blue economy. Once all these projects are completed in the coming five years, employment opportunities will double in the state. Besides, focus will be laid on tourism development and service sectors to improve employment opportunities to local youth.

He said that special focus will be laid on Polavaram project which is the main source of water supply to entire state, especially Visakhapatnam. He said once Visakha is developed on fronts, the Polavaram project will come to the rescue of the port city in ensuring drinking water supply.

Ramakrishna Reddy warned that TDP will remove English medium in schools and the amount spent on development of schools will go down the drain if TDP comes to power. He appealed to people to support YSRCP for the welfare-based positive economic growth.