MyVoice: Views of our readers 12th May 2024

Apex Court restores faith in democracy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was in jail since March 21 for alleged money laundering in the Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court. The incarceration of Kejriwal, a star campaigner of the opposition INDIA bloc, following determined pursuance of the scam by the ED around general elections, had brought significant disrepute to the Centre, which was increasingly being accused of misusing central agencies to get even with opposition leaders, and had also cast a shadow on the much-acclaimed electoral process in the ‘world’s largest democracy’.

The interim relief to Kejriwal not only restores dwindling faith in the judiciary, which also has lately been accused of being partisan in some of its rulings, but will also infuse much-needed gusto into a lackluster campaigning of the INDIA Bloc in the closing stages of the ongoing polls.

– Dr George Jacob, Kochi

***

Notwithstanding the strong opposition of the Modi government expressed through the agency of the Enforcement Directorate, by allowing Kejriwal to campaign in what is at the heart of democracy – elections – without restrictions of any kind, the apex court has ensured a level playing field in the Lok Sabha election and, by extension, democracy. The release of Kejriwal who is an irreplaceable star campaigner on interim bail for election campaigning was a shot in the arm and a morale booster for the AAP; it will enthuse the AAP cadre and bolster up INDIA bloc’s collective election campaign to defeat the BJP and save the Constitution and democracy. General public perception is that Kejriwal has been wronged by the Modi government for political reasons (and, maybe, a personal grudge, too, for once Kejriwal called Modi a psychopath. On its part, the BJP should take the court order as a salutary lesson that it cannot always have its way and take undue political advantage by misusing probe agencies against political opponents and jailing them on some pretext or other.

– G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

Ironing out CO2 emissions

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has initiated the 'Wrinkles Achche Hai' campaign, urging its network of labs and personnel across India to embrace unironed attire every Monday until May 15.

This unorthodox step comes amidst a wider effort to raise awareness about energy conservation and environmental sustainability within the scientific community and is aimed at tackling carbon emissions linked to daily routines.

The campaign, which translates to 'Wrinkles Are Good,' highlights the substantial carbon footprint associated with conventional ironing practices. According to CSIR's circular issued on May 3, ironing clothes can emit significant amounts of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas contributing to climate change.

– C K Subramania, Mumbai

Doesn’t matter which party comes to power

This refers to Hans editorial Rahul's 'Royal Magician' claim on Garibi Hatao' (May 10). This is proprietary slogan of Rahul's great grandmother Indira Gandhi more than five decades ago. Not only in Congress rule, but subsequent governments till date utterly and miserably failed to eradicate poverty. Poverty in India is successfully being reared up by all parties. It is the only sole source of garnering votes. No government hangs its head in shame for not exterminating this evil of poverty.

Jihad vs progress - what is this nonsensical usage by BJP? Did BJP do any service to senior citizens in its ten years' long tenure? It has not resumed many facilities like concessions in Railways. BJP evidently proved heartless in hiking EPS-95 Pensioners despite hundreds of appeals. Let any party come to power, when there is no sincere and realistic commitment. Crores of lives still live in poverty. All election manifestos are showing heaven on the palms. Later, they explain with umpteen causes why they could not implement the promises. Hans puts forth its efforts to correct the maladies. All parties, especially BJP and Congress, are noisily sparring, trading blame. Also the edit's pin-pointed indispensable comments are to be construed as a pathway in right direction.

-Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Mother’s love is peerless

World Mothers’ Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. Every human agrees that only mothers are angels of 100% pure dedicated selfless love towards their children. Popular mothers of India are: Jijabai (of Shivaji), Putlibai (of Mahatma Gandhi) and Kasturba Gandhi (wife of Mahatma) etc. It is a day to express gratitude and respect to mothers and dedicate a day to them for their hard work.

The origin of Mother's Day dates back to May 12, 1907, when Anna Javis, held a memorial service at her late mother's church in Grafton, West Virginia (USA). In 1914, US President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed 2nd Sunday of May to be celebrated as Mother's day.

Now-a-days working people and others leave parents alone at home (during day time) or join them in old age homes. Both are incorrect. Solutions to help mothers and parents during old age are: 1) in every apartment have a big hall for all the retired senior citizens to spend time together as a fun game. Employ a person to coordinate amongst them; 2) train the old people to enjoy life vivaciously with animal pets and hobbies (books reading, solve puzzles, take short teaching classes of their choice, do simple exercises, manage small shops, chat with neighbouring senior citizens etc.

– PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

PM speeches baseless, sound cantankerous

There are already allegations that the BJP, if given another term, is sure to make sweeping changes in the Constitution to do away with its Socialist, Secular and Federal character. Instead of clearing doubts, he has been talking solely about Rahul, his party and his family. Most of his speeches are far from the standard and etiquette expected from a person holding such a high office. His speeches are marked by communal hatred, personal attacks, false narrations and rabid attempts to instill fear in the minds of those who might prefer to consider Congress.

Though as a policy nowhere Rahul or the manifesto of his party say that the properties of individuals would be taken away and given to Muslims, Modi linked the manifesto of the Congress party with a Communal party without any explanation. He went to the extent of wiping the sentiments of the people by claiming that even their Mangalasuthras would be taken away and given to Muslims.

Then came his claim that Pakistan leaders are longing to see Rahul as Prime Minister of this country though it is irrelevant and uncalled for. This is followed by rewriting the verdict on Ram Temple. As such none of them is backed by any fact or evidence.

The PM seems to have forgotten his position and said Ambani and Adani have sent a tempo ful of black money to Rahul's party office just to stop his tirade against them. This makes it clear that the PM has knowledge about the possession of black money by Ambani and Adani. If so why CBI and ED are not activated to probe them. As the completion of the election process comes closer such cantankerous utterances are also increasing indicating his utter fear of losing.

– A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

SMUG POLITICIANS CHASING POWER

"I don't accept defeat till the last vote is counted". This a famous line of actor Sunil in a Venki-starrer. This dialogue perfectly fits most of our politicians who often exhibit confidence that borders on over confidence or feigned confidence. During the last Assembly Elections, KCR was boastful of performing a hat-trick till the last day. In AP, now it is a case of smug politicians chasing power!

"Why not 175" is yet another famous spurring line of Jagan. He has been carrying out his election campaign in a singular manner single handedly! His clinical way of doing it really deserves a serious note. On one hand, Jagan has planned and held huge road shows and public meetings in the entire State. On the other hand he has missed no occasion to vaunt about his populist schemes and development activities, juxtaposing them beside the failures and unkept promises of Chandrababu Naidu during his term. This is indeed a striking spark which is pathetically missing in the campaigns of many leaders including Modi!

Chandrababu Naidu and his allies are also campaigning on a war footing, armed to the teeth. But, alas, he has no glorious past to boast about expect making populist promises and glamorous guarantees. For sure with his Machiavellian methods, Babu has already made some deep inroads into the fortified vote banks of Jagan.

Going by the presence of lakhs of cheering supporters and fans at Jagan's meetings, I am tempted to predict that Jagan will be the CM again, albeit winning anywhere between 100 and 120 seats. But many of my friends laugh at my naivety and hasten to say that Jagan will bite his dust. Those who say this see strong winds of anti-incumbency against Jagan for his corrupt ways of ruling and ill- conceived populist schemes. They quote Modi, who during his tours in AP made a departure to criticise Jagan for the first time, said that under the YSRCP government, development was 0% but corruption was 100% and the NDA would form the government both in the State and at the Centre.

The surveys conducted by political parties and others all indicate that Babu and his political allies will turn the tables on Jagan. So, let us wait and see till the last vote is counted!

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Turn focus from GDP to equitable growth

Satyapal Menon (India's Contrived Growth Story, THI, May 10, 2024) joins all of the country's great naysayers who will never believe India can be an economic powerhouse. A layperson finds it frustrating when experts juggle the same set of “facts” to present exactly opposite

interpretations. To all the naysayers, the question is: if we were so poor, why did the whole world come sequentially to plunder us when we should be doing so in reverse? If we are a poor country, why does the world still come to us? India never had the need to go out to invade and loot; we did venture out, but only for trade or spreading knowledge.

The famed GDP, the subject of maximum mutilation and interpretation in India, was always high. However, the GDP per capita, i.e., the GDP divided by the population of India, was never so high. The high population in the denominator always seems to be a factor pulling the numbers down. Is a high population good or bad?

The second half of the 20th century, with broadly two phases – 1950–1980 and 1980–2000 – holds an amazing Indian economic story. By 1991-2000, an economic liberalisation standing on the shoulders of a huge agricultural revolution increased the GDP to 6.2 per cent, while population growth slowed to 1.8 percent—a per capita income growth of 4.4 per cent a year. Successive governments built on their previous successes.

There were serious naysayers, such as Raj Krishna (1978), who coined the "Hindu rate of growth" to denote the slow rate of GDP growth from the 1950s to the 1980s. The slow rate had more to do with governmental licensing policies and an inefficient political-bureaucratic machinery. Raghuram Rajan reaffirmed this theory. Angus Maddison’s research shows how India (very Hindu in its character) was consistently contributing to almost 35–40% of the world GDP from the beginning of the common era to the 17th century, when the East India Company landed. Colonial plunder ensured that, at independence, India was contributing a pathetic 1.8% to the world GDP. Of course, the word ‘GDP’ needs to carry some meaning. To add to the confusion, there are figures such as the "growth rate of per capita GDP," where India appears to have performed well.

Economists also confuse people by constantly changing the definitions of poverty. Some different methodologies include income-based calculations, consumption- or spending-based calculations, purchasing power parity (PPP), nominal relative basis, multi-dimensional poverty index, and global hunger index. The prevalence estimates of poverty in India, using various definitions, range widely: from 6.7 per cent to 60 per cent of the population.

The rich 1 per cent may hold upwards of 60 percent of the total wealth, making it one of the world's most unequal countries.

A more equitable distribution of wealth and decreasing the levels of corruption in both the public and private sectors should be our goal. Of course, Robin Hood-type money distribution would be a social disaster. Irrespective of political alliances, one would rather believe a better story than the perennially dark economic story of the present author. Despite all the disputes, one can safely agree that the Indian economy stood on strong ground, with a mix of the good and the bad, like for all countries, across the centuries.

– Dr Pingali Gopal, Hanamkonda

Each vote is precious

Amidst the dynamic political landscape, where elections have been completed in some places and some places are still pending, it's crucial to acknowledge that not all leaders hoist the banner of public welfare. Merely casting a ballot doesn't guarantee the orchestration of effective governance. Instead of succumbing to the illusion that voting alone resolves everything, let's dispel such notions. The reality often reveals a different narrative, where power dynamics favor those with deep pockets and questionable tactics, leaving trust and resources in disarray.

If you're still clinging to the belief that all politicians are solely motivated by altruism, it's a precarious innocence to maintain. However, rather than consigning voting to oblivion, let's approach it with discernment. Let's seek out candidates who sway to the tune of integrity and genuinely prioritize the welfare of the people. And let's not overlook the importance of advocating for electoral reforms, weaving a fabric of transparency, accountability, and fairness in the political sphere.

Your vote, fellow citizens, carries weight, especially when interwoven with others who aspire to a more just and equitable society. Remember, in the intricate tapestry of democracy, every thread contributes to a brighter future for us all.

– Imdadullah, Hyderabad

***

The low turnout has been attributed to multiple causes; urban apathy ranks at the top of the list, followed by the impact of floating population i.e., voters who have migrated to other cities; the sizzling heat; and the fact that the election was held on a week day. The reasons appear vague and show voters apathy. The importance of voting was well and truly is forgotten. While an official analysis is to be welcomed, the question arises whether awareness campaigns are enough to bring people to voting booths – the argument can be made that there is much scope to actively educate voters on their rights as well as the various processes and redress available to guide them. The voter rolls themselves turned out to be a much bigger problem, with many reporting that they were not included in the list. In fact, some of the missing names included even those who had not changed their residence. Further, it is strange that voter information can disappear without any official communication to the affected in person. Another process that seems to have received the short end of the stick is that of the postal ballot. postal ballots. This could have been a way to encourage travelling populations to exercise their rights. However, this does not seem to have been pushed as much. In all, voter apathy is the grassroot problem in all the elections.

– C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Doctors cure, nurses care

As we celebrate International Nurses Day on May 12, let us take a moment to honor and appreciate the incredible dedication and selflessness of nurses around the world. These everyday heroes work tirelessly to care for the sick, comfort the suffering, and bring healing and hope to those in need. Their unwavering commitment to providing compassionate care and support to patients and their families is truly inspiring.

Doctors cure, nurses care. Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, often working long hours in challenging conditions, yet they do so with a smile on their face and a heart full of empathy. Their kindness, strength, and resilience in the face of adversity serve as a beacon of light in the darkest of times. They go above and beyond their call of duty, putting the well-being of others before their own, and embodying the true spirit of service and humanity.

On this special day, let us salute the nurses who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of others. Their dedication, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the noble profession of nursing inspire us all to be better, kinder, and more caring individuals. May we always remember to appreciate and support our nurses, not just on International Nurses Day, but every day of the year.

– TS Karthik, Chennai