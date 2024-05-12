Rajamahendravaram: Ram Charan, Surekha meet Pawan at Pithapuram

Rajamahendravaram : Popular film star Konidela Ram Charan met his uncle and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Pithapuram on Saturday, further boosting the morale of TDP-JSP-BJP supporters.

Ram Charan along with his mother and uncle Allu Aravind reached Rajahmundry Airport from Hyderabad on Saturday and from there he went to Pithapuram. All along the way thousands of fans greeted him during his car journey. Earlier, he visited Kukkuteswara temple and had a darshan of the Lord.

Pawan turned emotional on seeing his sister-in-law Surekha and nephew Ram Charan who came to express their support to him. On learning of arrival of Ram Charan, a huge number of mega fans converged at Pawan’s residence near Pithapuram. Pawan along with Ram Charan greeted them from the balcony of his residence.

Despite being ill, Pawan Kalyan has been touring extensively for the election campaign in the past few days. Many from the film industry also have campaigned in his support. It may be noted that recently Megastar Chiranjeevi, elder brother of Pawan, appealed to Pithapuram Assembly constituents in a video message to elect Pawan Kalyan.