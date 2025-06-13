Boeing Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

New Delhi: The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, known for its advanced technology and fuel efficiency, has reportedly faced several technical and safety issues worldwide over the years.

In 2013, the entire global fleet of Dreamliners was grounded after incidents of lithium-ion battery fires, including one on a parked Japan Airlines jet in Boston and another mid-air emergency in Japan.

These incidents led the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to suspend Dreamliner operations until Boeing redesigned the battery system.

In 2024, Boeing again came under scrutiny after whistleblower Sam Salehpour, an engineer at the company, reportedly told the US Senate about structural problems in the Dreamliner’s fuselage.

He claimed that small gaps and improper assembly could cause early wear and possible structural failure. The FAA launched an investigation, which is still ongoing. Despite being marketed as one of the safest and most advanced aircraft in the skies, the Dreamliner has been linked to several technical faults.

In March this year, a Boeing 787-9, operated by LATAM Airlines, experienced a sudden altitude drop mid-flight, injuring 50 people. The cause was later identified as a malfunction in the cockpit seat.

Over the years, pilots have also reported issues such as engine icing, fuel leaks, generator failures, and electrical system faults.