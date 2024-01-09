Live
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets Unveiled: Highlights from CES 2024
Just In
Boeing plane checks good, finds DGCA
Highlights
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said the checks of Boeing 737-8 Max planes have been completed satisfactorily. On Saturday, the...
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said the checks of Boeing 737-8 Max planes have been completed satisfactorily. On Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed domestic airlines to immediately carry out inspection of emergency exits of all Boeing 737-8 Max planes in their fleets as an "abundant precautionary measure" in the wake of the Alaska Airlines incident.
"These checks have been satisfactorily performed on the fleet of operational fleet of Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft by Air India Express (4), Spicejet (8) and Akasa (20)," DGCA said in a statement.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS