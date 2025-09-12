Live
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of Delhi High Court; Police Launch Massive Search
The Delhi High Court was evacuated on Friday following a bomb threat email that triggered a high-security alert. Judges, lawyers, litigants, and staff were swiftly escorted out after the message claimed that three bombs had been planted on the premises and demanded evacuation by 2 pm. Though no specific locations were mentioned, bomb detection teams cordoned off the area and began a thorough search.
According to Delhi Police sources, the email contained rambling political statements and violent warnings. It referenced family-based politics, alleged corruption, and named several political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Dr. Shah Faesal, while threatening acid attacks and blasts. The sender also made bizarre claims about links to Pakistan’s ISI and past terror incidents.
Authorities are treating the incident as a serious security threat amid a rise in similar hoax emails in the National Capital Region. An investigation is underway to trace the origin of the email and verify the credibility of the claims.
