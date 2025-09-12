  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of Delhi High Court; Police Launch Massive Search

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of Delhi High Court; Police Launch Massive Search
x
Highlights

  • Delhi High Court was evacuated after a bomb threat email warned of multiple explosives and carried incoherent political messages.
  • Police deployed bomb squads and began an intensive search while investigating the source of the threat.

The Delhi High Court was evacuated on Friday following a bomb threat email that triggered a high-security alert. Judges, lawyers, litigants, and staff were swiftly escorted out after the message claimed that three bombs had been planted on the premises and demanded evacuation by 2 pm. Though no specific locations were mentioned, bomb detection teams cordoned off the area and began a thorough search.
According to Delhi Police sources, the email contained rambling political statements and violent warnings. It referenced family-based politics, alleged corruption, and named several political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Dr. Shah Faesal, while threatening acid attacks and blasts. The sender also made bizarre claims about links to Pakistan’s ISI and past terror incidents.
Authorities are treating the incident as a serious security threat amid a rise in similar hoax emails in the National Capital Region. An investigation is underway to trace the origin of the email and verify the credibility of the claims.
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick