Bomb threat to Chennai school turns out to be hoax

Chennai: A private school in Chennai received a bomb threat by email on Monday and the bomb squad of the Tamil Nadu police was informed.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the school and conducted a thorough search of the school, finding the threat to PSBB Millenium school to be a hoax.

The school had also received a similar hoax bomb threat on March 1.

The school authorities told IANS that the bomb threat was from an unidentified person.

Following the receipt of the email, the staff immediately alerted the police in Mangadu and the students were evacuated from the school buildings. Their parents were alerted to pick up their children and take them back home.

Sujit Ramaswamy, an IT professional, told IANS that he rushed to the school to take his child back home.

On February 8, a bomb threat was sent by email to 13 schools in the Greater Chennai Police limits.

The threat was that powerful bombs had been placed in these schools that were located at Parry’s Corner, Anna Nagar, Gopalapuram, Raja Annamalaipuram, Nandambakkam and Royapettah.

The bomb disposal squad had searched all these schools but no bomb had been found, following which the police had declared the emails a hoax.

The Greater Chennai police told IANS that a thorough investigation is being conducted into all the hoax emails. Police sources said that a special cyber wing will be constituted to crack the case of the hoax bomb threats.