Booked in POCSO case, Seer says won't resist arrest

Varanasi: Days after being booked under the POCSO Act over allegations of sexual abuse of two persons, including a minor, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Monday said he will not oppose his arrest even though "the public is watching everything".

Saraswati said there are three courts, the first is the public, which is following all the developments and will deliver its verdict; the second is his own conscience; and the third is the Supreme Court, which "knows who is right and who is wrong".

"I have received clean chits from all three," he claimed.

An FIR was lodged in Prayagraj against Saraswati and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari on Saturday on charges of sexually abusing two persons, including a minor, over the past year. The action followed an order of the Special Judge (POCSO Act), Prayagraj, which directed that a case be registered against Saraswati on an application moved by Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and others. Responding to the allegations linked to his gurukul, he claimed that the boys in question never studied there nor did they take admission, and that their marksheets indicated they were students of a school in Hardoi. He also dismissed claims about an alleged CD, asking why it was not made public if it existed.