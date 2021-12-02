Booster vax best defence against Omicron: Virologist

New Delhi: Booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines are the easiest barrier that must be created immediately against Omicron, according to eminent virologist Dr T Jacob John, who noted that it may not seed the third wave of the pandemic, but breakthrough infections may be common due to the new variant.

Dr Jacob John, an eminent virologist and the former director of the ICMR's Centre of Advanced Research in Virology, said the dictum here should be "expect the best but be prepared for the worst". "While only some 30 per cent of the population is vaccinated with two doses, the cup is one-third full," he added.

He said India's population is well-immunised by the massive first wave (which lasted eight months, infecting probably some 30 per cent of the population) of the Covid pandemic and the deadlier second wave (which in 12 weeks infected probably some 75-80 per cent of the remainder, plus many reinfections within these numbers).

"Against this background, what may happen if the variant enters and spreads far and wide is unpredictable. It may not be as bad as people fear. It may not seed a third wave. Yet, the wise course is to avoid importation and bolster our 'population immunity' (popularly called herd immunity).

That means two things -- vaccinate the unvaccinated and offer booster doses to all two-dose vaccinated," he said. Booster doses are the easiest barrier that "we can and must create" immediately against the variant, he added.