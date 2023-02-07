Both BJP, CPI-M infamous for violence, corruption in Tripura: Mamata Banerjee

Agartala: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she had quit the Congress due to the chaotic conditions in the party and equated both BJP and CPI-M for violence and corruption in Tripura.

Addressing an election rally after a road show, Banerjee said that her Trinamool is the only alternative party to give redress to the people as the Congress is the B-team of the CPI-M.

"Many years ago, I had said that the Congress is the B-team of the CPI-M. They allied in West Bengal, now they do the same thing in Tripura," she said, adding that people of Tripura are always welcome to Bengal for medical treatment, education or any other purpose.

Without naming the BJP and the Central government, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that they are destroying the country and future of the people and in the recent Budget, adopted many things to dupe the people.

Banerjee said that the culture, language, food habits, and attire of both Bengal and Tripura are same and Bengal would always stand beside Tripura.

Slamming the BJP government in Tripura, she alleged that for five years, they did nothing even though they promised a lot of things before the 2018 Assembly polls. After coming to power in Tripura, the Trinamool is committed to ensure development of Tripura at par with West Bengal, she added.

"We would set up medical colleges, engineering institutions, industries, best quality schools, colleges and trade centres in Tripura."

She said that BJP always referred to double engines, actually they have two engines - ED and CBI.

"When all options failed, they (BJP led Central government) used the CBI and the ED against the opponents. But the BJP should know that the Trinamool would not cow down under any pressure. We would go to the end to fight against them and for the development and welfare of the people," Banerjee said.

Referring to her government's various welfare schemes, she said that if the Trinamool comes to power in Tripura, all these schemes would be introduced in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Trinamool national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that whenever required he would come to Tripura to wipe out the conspiracies of BJP and to prevent their violence.

"Except the TMC no other party has the guts to beat the aggressive activities of the BJP and it was evident in last year's civic bodies' election in Tripura," he said.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded 28 candidates including three women out of 60 seats. The party fielded senior lawyer Ananta Banerjee against Chief Minister Manik Saha in Bardowali constituency while party's Habil Mia would fight against Central minister Pratima Bhowmik in Dhanpur seat.

The Trinamool did not nominate any candidate against CPI-M state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury in Sabroom constituency but put up Md. Abdul Matin against Tripura state Congress President Birajit Sinha in Kailashahar seat.