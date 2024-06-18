Boy drowns in open drain in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died on Tuesday after being swept away in an open drain during heavy rains in Bhubaneswar.



The incident took place near Masjid Colony in Unit III area of Bhubaneswar. Eyewitnesses said the mishap took place when the minor boy was playing with his friends. He rushed to catch a balloon floating on the rainwater. The rainwater drifted him into the open drain and he was swept away.

The locals and Fire Brigade team immediately launched a search operation in the drain. After an hour-long search, the boy was found in the drain in Laxmisagar area. He was rushed to Capital Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the death of the minor boy and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh. Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said work was being carried out on netting the drain.