BPSC is autonomous body and will act in candidates' interest: Samrat Choudhary

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed the ongoing protests concerning the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and reiterated that the commission operates as an autonomous body. He assured that BPSC would take decisions in the interests of the candidates.

Choudhary discussed the unrest during a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence, here on Tuesday. The agenda included addressing incidents of lathi charges and agitation by protesting candidates. This meeting followed Kumar’s return from Delhi on Monday night, signaling prompt action on the BPSC issue.

Highlighting BPSC’s independence, Choudhary remarked, “Unlike other states, the Public Service Commission in Bihar is an autonomous body. It operates independently and will make decisions in the best interests of the students. The government has given BPSC a free hand to act in the students’ favour.”

Sitamarhi MP Devesh Chandra Thakur also expressed hope, stating that the state government has taken cognizance of the matter and is working towards a resolution. He added that Bihar’s Chief Secretary, Amrit Lal Meena, has engaged directly with the protesting students.

Despite these assurances, candidates remain steadfast in their demand for a re-examination of the 70th Combined Preliminary Examination. Protests at Gardanibagh still persist, with aspirants awaiting a definitive stance from both the BPSC and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On Monday, two delegations of candidates presented their grievances to Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena. One was led by Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor, while the other was led by Purnea MP Rajeh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav. Both groups called for a re-examination, underlining widespread concerns over the examination’s integrity.

The controversy began on December 13, when candidates at the Bapu Examination Centre in Kumhrar, Patna, boycotted the Preliminary Test due to delayed question papers. Allegations of malpractice emerged as videos surfaced showing mobile phone use and inadequate security at the centre.

In response, BPSC canceled the examination at the Bapu Centre and rescheduled it for December 4. However, students demanded cancellation across all centers, citing systemic irregularities.

The situation escalated on Sunday when Patna police resorted to lathi charges and water cannons to disperse candidates marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence under Prashant Kishor’s leadership. Several students sustained injuries during the clashes.

As the agitation continues, the onus is now on the BPSC and the state government to address the students' grievances and ensure fairness in the examination process.