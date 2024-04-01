Brazil keen to have partnership with Punjab in agriculture: Envoy

Chandigarh: Brazil is keen to have partnership with Punjab in agriculture with a focus on developing resilient crop varieties, genetic materials in dairy farming, cotton production, solar energy and ethanol use, as well as collaboration in higher education and research, Ambassador Kenneth H. Da Nobrega said on Monday.

The Ambassador called on Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit here.

During the meeting, the Governor assured support to enhance bilateral ties and explore avenues of collaboration between Brazil and Punjab.

The Governor highlighted the significant transformation in the economic landscape of India over the past decade, emphasising its emergence as an investor-friendly destination.

He expressed Punjab's eagerness to attract Brazilian investment and foster mutually benefited partnership.

In response, the Ambassador conveyed Brazil's keen interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation and investment.

He said Brazil has officially constituted a working group dedicated to furthering conversation and exploring concrete possibilities for collaboration in various sectors. Expressing enthusiasm for potential partnership, the Governor emphasised the state's commitment to facilitating a conducive environment for investment and collaboration.