Just In
'Bride' gives 'triple talaq' to 'groom' within 12 hours of marriage in Patna!
In an unusual turn of events, a newly-married woman gave 'triple talaq' to her husband within 12 hours of their marriage in Patna’s Phulwari Sharif area on Sunday.
The dispute arose between the bride and the groom's side over food during the marriage ceremony. The people from the groom's side complained about the food that was being served to them during the marriage, which led to a quarrel between the two sides.
Soon the groom, Gulam Nabi, got involved in a verbal altercation with the brother of the bride, who allegedly hit Nabi.
The parents from both sides tried to intervene, but failed as the situation went out of control. The bride's finally decided to break the marriage following which the woman reportedly gave 'triple talaq' to the man on Sunday morning
The groom is a resident of Ansar Nagar in Nawada and the marriage was held at a community centre in Imam Colony in Phulwari Sharif.
It may be noted that in August 2017, the Supreme Court had declared the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional. Subsequently, the enactment of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act in July 2019 rendered triple talaq illegal in the country starting August 1, 2019.