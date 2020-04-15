Bring back our sailors: Goa Opposition urges PM Narendra Modi

Panaji: Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the repatriation of nearly 8,000 Goan sailors, among 22,473 Indian seafarers, who are stranded in various ships across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Leader of Opposition has sent an email to the Prime Minister of India requesting his immediate intervention in bringing back 7,000 to 8,000 Goan seafarers stranded on various ships across the globe. The email consists of details of almost 199 cruiseships which are presently at various locations with almost 22,473 Indian seafarers onboard," his office said in a statement issued here.