British envoy calls on Himachal minister for trade investment

Shimla: British Deputy High Commission, Caroline Rowett, met Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan here to promote trade investment between UK and the north Indian state.

The minister said the focus would be on handloom industry. Discussion was held regarding support of the high commission to the state in taking a trade delegation to Britain.

Given the similar weather, Britain is a strong market for the state's handloom products, said the minister.

He said the delegation to include representation from the government and state's premium brands like Bhuttico. Chauhan said the government would expedite the land allotment to R.R. Agro Ltd, which is based in Kullu.

Their products are in great demand in Britain and a British company was investing money in setting up the new manufacturing unit in Kullu.

"This would also lead to the creation of additional jobs in the region," he added.

Chauhan said the state was open to foreign investments in the liquor and wine sector.

The government has already approved the project proposal of a Scottish company lan MacLeod with an investment of Rs 50.80 crore.

A piece of land has been allotted to the distillery in Pandoga in Una district for setting up a state-of-the-art malt distillery plant.

To date, the company has made an investment of about Rs 40 crore for this facility, he added.