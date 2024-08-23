British YouTuber Miles Routledge's Racist Comments About India

British YouTuber Miles Routledge is facing heavy criticism after making racist remarks about India and joking about launching nuclear bombs on the country if he ever became the UK Prime Minister. These comments were made in a recent video where Routledge discussed his imaginary actions as the Prime Minister of the UK.

In the video, Routledge said that if he became Prime Minister, he would use nuclear weapons to warn any foreign country that interferes with British interests. He went on to say, “Hell, I might just launch at India just for the sake of it.” The remark caused outrage and was quickly removed from the platform.

Who is Miles Routledge?

Miles Routledge grew up as an only child in Falcon Lodge, Birmingham. His father was a sperm donor, and he was born through in vitro fertilisation. Routledge went to Hollyfield School and later completed his studies at Plantsbrook School in 2018. During his school years, he worked part-time as a hairdresser. He then attended Loughborough University, first studying physics and later switching to banking and finance. However, he left university due to controversies, including concerns about a book he wrote on Afghanistan.

Routledge, who goes by Lord Miles online, first became well-known in 2021 for being a dangerous tourist during the Fall of Kabul. Despite warnings from the British government, he decided to visit Afghanistan to see the Taliban takeover up close. He arrived in Kabul just days before the city fell to the Taliban. Routledge shared his experiences on social media platforms like 4chan, Facebook, and Twitch, gaining both interest and criticism. When the Taliban took control, he got stuck in the country and had to hide in a safe house. He was eventually rescued by the British Army on August 17, reportedly disguised as a woman in a burkha.

After escaping Afghanistan, Routledge continued to travel to risky places. He returned to Afghanistan in April 2022, carefully planning his trip by storing his belongings and making backup plans. To avoid being caught, he travelled through different countries and gave interviews while in Afghanistan. He also signed a book deal and published his story about the Fall of Afghanistan in December 2022. He continued visiting dangerous places like Kazakhstan, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Ukraine, and Brazil, where he often faced legal problems such as arrests and illegal border crossings.

In February 2023, Routledge made a third trip to Afghanistan, where he was captured by the Taliban's intelligence agency on March 2, along with other British citizens. He was held for several months and released in October 2023. While detained, Routledge claimed he was treated well, saying his detention felt like a holiday where he enjoyed perks like buying an Xbox and ordering pizza.

Routledge's comments about India have sparked anger and criticism, adding to his already controversial reputation. As the backlash grows, many are questioning the impact of his words on UK-India relations.