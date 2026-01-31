Vijay Varma shows how he concluded ‘Gustaakh Ishq’ shoot

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Varma gave fans a fun peek into how he wrapped up the shoot of his project ‘Gustaakh Ishq’.

The actor shared a cheerful video from the sets, capturing a high-energy celebration as the team broke into bhangra the moment the dhol beats kicked in.

The video, which showcases Vijay’s infectious energy and desi moves, also features a glimpse of the happy crew marking the end of the schedule on a high note.

“Can’t keep calm when the dhol kicks in. This how we celebrated the end of the Gustaakh Ishq shoot. Check out the moves on @mrfilmistaani Now streaming on @jiohotstar @fatimasanashaikh @vibhupuri @manishmalhotra05 @stage5production,” he wrote as the caption.

Gustaakh Ishq: Kuch Pehle Jaisa is directed by Vibhu Puri. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashm. The film marks the debut of fashion designer Manish Malhotra as a film producer.

The film is set in the 1990s and follows a young poet's efforts to revive his father's printing press, but in doing so falls for his mentor’s daughter, forcing him to choose between love and loyalty.

Vijay on January 18 took a trip down memory lane on Sunday as he revisited the year of 2016 where he took a picture of the 'Golden toilet' at house of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

He wrote, “2016 was sort of a milestone year for me.. I got to work with Big B and Shoojit da on movie Pink with the lovely cast and crew. Met god @sachintendulkar . Made gym buddies @sanyamalhotra_ and @fatimasanashaikh Met my hero @irrfan Worked on Yaara with @tigmanshudhulia sir with @mevidyutjammwal and @theamitsadh Music video Naina Bawre with my friend @reensen and overall goofed around with my new found mini fame.”

Vijay Varma also reflected on his experience of meeting and working alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the making of the courtroom drama Pink, directed by Shoojit Sircar.



