BSF gets new chief after two years

Border Security Force (BSF) got its new chief on Sunday. The development came a late-night when orde the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the Ministry Of Home Affairs proposal of appointing Nitin Agarwal as the new Director General of the BSF.



The Border Security Force is the country's premier security agency primarily tasked to guard the 4,096-km-long international border borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain. The BSF has over 2.65 lakh personnel working in various capacities. CRPF DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen has been holding the additional charge of BSF for the last five months.

Nitin Agarwal is a 1989-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Kerala cadre. He is currently posted as the Additional Director General of Operations at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). He was promoted to the rank of ADG in 2014 while serving with the ITBP.