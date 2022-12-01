BSF jawan who crossed border during search operation released by Pak

New Delhi: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed the International Border in Punjab's Abohar sector was apprehended and later released by the Pakistan Rangers. He crossed the border during a search operation due to dense fog, the BSF said.

According to information, at around 6.30 in the morning, a team of 8 BSF personnel was sent for patrolling on the other side of the fencing. Sources said that a constable inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan due to dense fog and was taken into custody by the Pak Rangers. When the patrolling team returned, it was found that the constable was not with it.

Information about this incident was passed on to senior officers of the BSF.

Later, an agreement was reached after a flag meeting of the officers of the BSF and Pak Rangers, after which the BSF jawan was released at around 1.50 p.m. The jawan had been recently posted at the Abohar border.