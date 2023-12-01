BSF made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers: PM Modi on force's 59th Raising Day

Live
- Daily Forex Rates December-01-2023
Just In
New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work of the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 59th Raising Day, saying the force has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers and their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication.
In a post on X, Modi, who is in the UAE to attend the COP28 meeting said, "On BSF's Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers."
"Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters," the Prime Minister said.