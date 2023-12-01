  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

BSF made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers: PM Modi on force's 59th Raising Day

BSF made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers: PM Modi on forces 59th Raising Day
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work of the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 59th Raising Day, saying the force has made a mark as...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work of the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 59th Raising Day, saying the force has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers and their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication.

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work of the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 59th Raising Day, saying the force has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers and their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication.


In a post on X, Modi, who is in the UAE to attend the COP28 meeting said, "On BSF's Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers."

"Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters," the Prime Minister said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X