BSP Alleges Congress Leader's Involvement In Tamil Nadu Murder Case

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Tamil Nadu has leveled serious accusations against the state's Congress leadership regarding a high-profile murder case. K Jeysankar, BSP's Tamil Nadu General Secretary, has directly appealed to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, claiming that state Congress President Selvaperunthagai is implicated in the murder of former BSP state chief K Armstrong.

The case has already seen significant developments, with Greater Chennai Police arresting over 16 individuals. Among those detained are Ashwathaman, a former Congress member, and his father Nagendran, who is a life convict. However, Jeysankar argues that despite Selvaperunthagai's alleged close ties to Nagendran, he has not been summoned for questioning.

In a media interview, Jeysankar elaborated on his allegations, suggesting that Selvaperunthagai was fully aware of the murder plot and is now obstructing the investigation by leveraging his political position. He also claimed widespread social media calls for Selvaperunthagai to be interrogated.

The BSP leader further accused Selvaperunthagai of utilizing Nagendran for criminal activities and acting as a mentor to Ashwathaman. In response to these concerns, BSP leaders, accompanied by Armstrong's widow, are planning to meet with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss the case.

The murder of K Armstrong, 52, was a brutal incident captured on CCTV. The footage showed that four of the assailants were disguised as food delivery agents when they attacked Armstrong outside his Perambur residence.

These allegations have added a complex political dimension to an already sensitive criminal investigation, potentially straining relations between political parties in Tamil Nadu. The BSP's direct appeal to Rahul Gandhi and their planned meeting with the Chief Minister indicate their determination to pursue the matter at the highest levels of political leadership.