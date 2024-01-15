BSP to contest alone in parliament elections, says Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati has made it clear that the BSP will contest alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Monday, she said that BSP will not ally with anyone, however she said that there is a possibility of an alliance after the election.

She said that whenever the BSP fought elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with another party, it lost more than it gained, and its party's votes were being transferred to others and asserted that she decided to compete alone.