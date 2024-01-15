Live
- Now deepfake video of Sachin Tendulkar comes out promoting gaming app
- Sensex, Nifty reach new highs
- Tulasi Reddy calls cadre to work for congress victory in parliament elections
- Congress party mandal leader wishes Eluru district Congress president on Sankranti
- Buggana Rajendranath Reddy conducts walk with Buggana
- BSP to contest alone in parliament elections, says Mayawati
- Antipsychotic drugs may raise sudden cardiac death risk: Study
- RBI releases draft framework for Fintech sector self-regulatory organisations
- Samsung Galaxy S24: Expected Launch and Prices for S24+, S24 Ultra in India
- iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report
Just In
Highlights
BSP chief Mayawati has made it clear that the BSP will contest alone in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Monday, she said that BSP will not ally with anyone, however she said that there is a possibility of an alliance after the election.
She said that whenever the BSP fought elections in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with another party, it lost more than it gained, and its party's votes were being transferred to others and asserted that she decided to compete alone.
