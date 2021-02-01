X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > National

Budget favourable for selected companies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
x

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Highlights

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Budget for FY2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as 'favourable for selected companies'.

New Delhi: After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman presented the Budget for FY2021-22 in the Parliament on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it as 'favorable for selected companies'.

"This budget is to provide benefit to some selected big companies. It (budget) will trigger a spike in inflation and will be a burden for common people," Kejriwal tweeted.

In a pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held earlier this month, Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded that the national capital should be treated at par with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir regarding its share of central taxes and central assistance.

Apart from these, Sisodia had also requested Sitharaman to allocate additional funds to ease the financial crunch being faced by the three municipal corporations in Delhi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X