Budget session begins today

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will begin on Monday with the address of the President to both the Houses and conclude on April 8.

On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha.

The first part of the session would conclude on February 11. After a month-long recess, the second part of the session would begin on March 14 and conclude on April 8. There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi.

The Budget Session this year is a 79-hour window for the government to conduct legislative business, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said on Sunday. Both Houses will sit one hour less per session of the total 27 sessions due to staggered sittings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Rajya Sabha will have Zero Hour reduced by half to 30 minutes per day with a total time of 13 hours 30 minutes for raising issues of public importance. The Budget Session beginning on Monday is the sixth to be held since the outbreak of Covid -19 pandemic in January 2020. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has called a virtual meeting of leaders of parties and groups at 5 pm on Monday to discuss the agenda for the Budget Session.