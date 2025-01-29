Budget session from January 31

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on January 31 at 11 am in the Lok Sabha Chamber, marking the beginning of the Budget Session. The Budget Session will be held in two phases, as per the Parliamentary Bulletin. The first phase will commence on January 31 and run until February 13, with the Union Budget presentation scheduled for February 1.

The second phase will start on March 10 and conclude on April 4. “Discussions are scheduled for February 3, 4, and 6, with the reply set for February 6, provisionally allotted for discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address to be moved by a Member and seconded by another Member,” the bulletin read. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that an all-party meeting has been convened on January 30 to ensure smooth proceedings during the session. Addressing the media, Rijiju called for cooperation from opposition leaders, urging them to allow constructive discussions.

Expressing optimism about the Union Budget, Rijiju said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present a balanced and comprehensive budget on February 1.