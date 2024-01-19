  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to start from Feb 5

Budget session of Odisha Assembly to start from Feb 5
x
Highlights

The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from February 5, an official notification said on Friday.

Bhubaneswar: The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from February 5, an official notification said on Friday.

The week-long session will commence with the address of Governor Raghubar Das and continue till February 13.

During the session, which will have five working days, state Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the interim budget for the financial year 2024-25 on February 8.

The appropriation bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled on February 9.

This will be the last session of the 16th Odisha Assembly before the general elections.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X