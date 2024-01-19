Live
- India aiming to reduce offshore dependence on aircraft leasing & financing: PM Modi
- Kolkata Police to act tough against use of coal or wood ovens by roadside eateries
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
- Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
Budget session of Odisha Assembly to start from Feb 5
Highlights
The Budget session of the Odisha Assembly will begin from February 5, an official notification said on Friday.
The week-long session will commence with the address of Governor Raghubar Das and continue till February 13.
During the session, which will have five working days, state Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha will present the interim budget for the financial year 2024-25 on February 8.
The appropriation bill for the vote-on-account will be tabled on February 9.
This will be the last session of the 16th Odisha Assembly before the general elections.
