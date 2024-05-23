  • Menu
Bulldozers will be used against mafia in Odisha: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to the people of Odisha to vote for a double-engine government in the State.

Chilika: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to the people of Odisha to vote for a double-engine government in the State. If the double- engine government is formed in Odisha, bulldozers will be used against all kinds of mafia, he said.

Addressing his first election rally in Odisha in Chilika Assembly constituency under Puri Lok Sabha seat, Yogi said, "Give us strength to form a double-engine government in Odisha so that we can clear the path by running bulldozers on 'land, sand, forest and cattle' mafia in the State, as we did in Uttar Pradesh.''

The term ''double-engine'' is used by the BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a State.

The UP Chief Minister said his counterpart in Odisha is now surrounded by bureaucrats who are running the governance in the State instead of it being run by the elected representatives.

