Bullets fly as two groups clash following road rage in Delhi

Three people sustained injuries and shots were fired in the air after two groups clashed in a road rage case in north Delhi, police said on Monday.

New Delhi: Three people sustained injuries and shots were fired in the air after two groups clashed in a road rage case in north Delhi police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Wazirabad area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M.K. Meena said that a police control room call regarding firing at Gali No. 4, Sangam Vihar in Wazirabad area was received at 2:33 p.m. on Sunday after which a police team rushed to the spot.

"On inquiry, it was revealed that initially, a quarrel broke out between Shavez, and Salman, both residents of same locality, over a scooter and a 'Chota Hathi' (tempo) touching each other, which resulted in a scuffle among the relatives, friends, and known persons of both sides.

“Later on, firing also took place, but no one was injured due to the firing. In total, three persons sustained injuries in the quarrel,” said the DCP.

Accused Mohsin, with a pistol, has been apprehended. “Another accused Arshad, who also cross-fired, has also been apprehended,” said the DCP, adding that a manhunt has been initiated to nab the others.

“A case under sections 147,148, 149, 323, 336, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27 Arms Act has been registered, and the investigation is in progress,” the DCP added.

