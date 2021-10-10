  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan
x

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights

Edtech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

New Delhi : Edtech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Reliable sources said on Saturday that Byju's has stopped all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan, apparently after social media users criticised the edtech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been the Byju's brand ambassador since 2017.

When reached, a spokesperson for Byju's declined to comment on the matter. Byju's is on an acquisition spree this year. Overall, it has acquired nine businesses this year.

The edtech giant is also exploring an initial public offering (IPO) which could value the company at around USD40 billion-USD45 billion.

Shah Rukh Khan has over 42 million followers on Twitter and 26.5 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X