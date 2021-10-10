Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

New Delhi : Edtech major Byju's has temporarily halted advertisements featuring its brand ambassador and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as his son Aryan Khan undergoes a drug bust probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Reliable sources said on Saturday that Byju's has stopped all ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan, apparently after social media users criticised the edtech company for endorsing ads featuring the actor, who has been the Byju's brand ambassador since 2017.

When reached, a spokesperson for Byju's declined to comment on the matter. Byju's is on an acquisition spree this year. Overall, it has acquired nine businesses this year.

The edtech giant is also exploring an initial public offering (IPO) which could value the company at around USD40 billion-USD45 billion.

Shah Rukh Khan has over 42 million followers on Twitter and 26.5 million followers on Facebook-owned Instagram.