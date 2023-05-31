Bystanders in Delhi murder case failed to report crime

New Delhi: Shockingly, the bystanders present during the brutal attack on Sakshi by the accused Sahil, where she was stabbed 34 times, kicked multiple times, and struck with a cement stone six times resulting in her immediate death, did not make a Police Control Room (PCR) call.



It was a police informer who contacted the beat officer around 9.35 p.m. on Sunday evening, 25 minutes after the crime took place, according to a senior police official.

According to the police, at around 9.35 p.m., a police informer alerted the beat staff about the murder of a girl and urged them to respond quickly.

However, upon reviewing the CCTV footage of the incident, the time stamp indicated that it was captured at 8.45 p.m.

The official privy to the investigation said that while time stamps on CCTV footage may not be entirely accurate, our investigation revealed a delay of approximately 25-30 minutes in reporting the crime.

The interrogation of Sahil (20) revealed that he had hatched a conspiracy to kill her a few days ago, sources in the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

“He had bought the knife used in the crime 15 days ago,” said the sources.

“To avoid being detected by the police through CCTV footage, after the incident he switched off his phone and went to Rithala and then to Bulandshahr, where his aunt lives, after changing two buses,” said the sources.

Another CCTV footage has surfaced, showing Sahil, the accused in the brutal murder of his alleged girlfriend in Delhi on Sunday evening, engaged in conversation with a friend at the same location just minutes before the victim, Sakshi, arrived.