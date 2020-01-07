CAA, housing scheme to be BJP's key issues

New Delhi: The BJP faces a tough task as it seeks to oust the AAP from power in Delhi on the back of its national planks like CAA coupled with the Centre's decision to give ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.

With BJP president Amit Shah leading the charge by accusing Kejriwal and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of instigating riots during the anti-CAA protests, the saffron party has made it clear that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be a key issue in the Assembly polls.

Shah and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is BJP in-charge for the Delhi polls, have also accused Kejriwal of failing to fulfil any major promise he had made in the 2015 polls, asserting that it will also be a major election issue.

The BJP is hopeful that the Modi government's decision to confer ownership rights to occupants of unauthorised colonies will help it win over the poor living there, seen as a support base of the AAP.