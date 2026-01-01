Cabinet clears two new highway projects costing Rs 20,668 cr

The Union Cabinet has approved two major highway projects with a total investment of ₹20,668 crore. These projects aim to strengthen national infrastructure while delivering improved mobility and economic benefits, particularly for the middle class.

A key approval is the six-lane, access-controlled Nashik–Solapur Expressway under the Mumbai–Chennai corridor, involving an investment of ₹19,142 crore. The 374-km corridor will connect major cities and industrial centres, significantly reduce travel time and distance, and enhance multimodal and port connectivity, including linkages with Chennai and Hazira ports, creating a new economic lifeline for the region

The greenfield corridor from Nashik to Akkalkot is proposed to be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Vadhawan port interchange, the Agra-Mumbai corridor in Nashik at junction with NH-60 (Adegaon), and the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri (near Nashik).

The proposed corridor will provide through connectivity from the west coast to the east coast. From Chennai port end, 4-lane corridors are already in progress from Chennai to Hasapur (MH Border) via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadappa, and Kurnool (700 km long).

The primary purpose of the proposed access-controlled six-lane greenfield project corridor is to improve travel efficiency, and it is expected to cut travel time by 17 hours and reduce the travel distance by 201 km.

Nashik-Akkalkot (Solapur) connectivity will improve logistics efficiency for freight originating and terminating at major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) nodes of Kopparthy and Orvakal. The Nashik- Talegaon Dighe part of the section also addresses the requirement for development of Pune-Nashik Expressway, as identified by NICDC as a part of the proposed new Expressway being taken up by the Maharashtra government.

The project provides high speed corridor designed for improved safety and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs. Importantly, the project will enhance the basic infrastructure in the region, contributing to the overall economic development of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts, the statement said.