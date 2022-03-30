  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Cabinet hikes dearness allowance by 3 per cent for central government employees

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," it said.

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to benefit over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners.

The additional instalment will be effective from January 1, 2022, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting.

"This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission," it said.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief will be Rs 9,544.50 crore per annum.

This will benefit about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners, the release said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X