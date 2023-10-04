Cabinet increases Ujjwala Subsidy

New Delhi: The Modi government made an important move on Wednesday, October 4. The Cabinet has increased the subsidy for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries from Rs 200 to Rs 300. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam, the cabinet announced a Rs 200 subsidy on LPG. Today, the sum for Ujjwala beneficiaries has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 300.

In a post-meeting press conference, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated, "The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Modi." On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Onam, we decreased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200. The price has decreased from Rs 1100 to Rs 900. The Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries began receiving gas at Rs 700. Sisters of Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries would now receive a Rs 300 stipend. This implies that Ujjwala scheme recipients will now be able to purchase gas cylinders for Rs 600.

In Delhi, Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay Rs 703 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, whereas the market price is Rs 903. They would receive the cylinder for Rs 603 following the Union Cabinet's decision.In addition, the cabinet approved the establishment of a Central Tribal University in Telangana in the name of the forest deity. The Central Tribal University would cost Rs 889 crore to build. The cabinet also authorized the formation of the Central Turmeric Board. PM Modi made the announcement in Telangana as well. India is the world's leading producer and user of turmeric. The turmeric export target has been set at Rs 8400 crore. The creation of a Central Turmeric Board has been approved for this purpose.